The Amazing Race Recap for 2/16/2022

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race takes us to Greece. With five teams left, it is truly anyone’s game.

ROADBLOCK. The teams must make sixty dolmades and place them on a plate according to the model they are shown. Kim Raquel, Dusty, Lala and Arun do this task.

Despite some presentation issues, Kim finished first, so she and Penn get the next clue. One by one, Dusty, Arun, Lala and Raquel finish the task. Raquel also struggles, and feels guilty that she put her and Cayla in last place.

Lala and Lulu end up at the Pit Stop before completing any of the tasks, so they have to go back and find out where to go.

The next clue takes them to Mamo’s Kantina Stand. The teams must spell souvlaki, eat it and then find the clue, which is hidden on the wrapper. Most of the teams struggle with finding said clue,but find the food delicious. Lulu and Lala actually get a second souvlaki to find the clue, eventually realizing where it was hidden.

The teams then must head to The Church of St. George. Once there, each team must listen to a lecture about saints and then take a quiz afterward.

Penn explains how his ADHD helped him super focus, which lef to him passing the quiz right away. Dusty, on the other hand, didn’t listen to the whole thing and ended up failing the quiz. He listens to it again and ends up passing, along with Raquel. Lala and Lulu and Arun and Natalia also end up passing, but struggle finding the Pit Stop.

Pit Stop: Nea Kallikrateia

Penn and Kim Cayla and Raquel Dusty and Ryan Arun and Natalia Lala and Lulu—Eliminated

More next week, stay tuned.

