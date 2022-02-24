Survivor 42 Tribes Announced
Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 42nd edition of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. In the premiere episode, some castaways take a journey to the summit and make a decision that could affect their game.
The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 42nd edition of SURVIVOR:
VATI Tribe (Green):
Jenny Kim, creative director
Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter
Lydia Meredith, waitress
Mike Turner, retired firefighter
Daniel Strunk, law clerk
Hai Giang, data scientist
TAKU Tribe (Orange):
Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom
Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian
Maryanne Oketch, seminary student
Jackson Fox, healthcare worker
Omar Zaheer, veterinarian
Jonathan Young, beach service co-owner
IKA Tribe (Blue):
Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant
Tori Meehan, therapist
Swati Goel, Ivy League student
Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad
Romeo Escobar, pageant coach
Zach Wurtenberger, student
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt Van Wagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.
*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.
