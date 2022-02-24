0 0

Survivor 42 Tribes Announced

Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 42nd edition of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. In the premiere episode, some castaways take a journey to the summit and make a decision that could affect their game.

The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 42nd edition of SURVIVOR:

VATI Tribe (Green):

Jenny Kim, creative director

Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter

Lydia Meredith, waitress

Mike Turner, retired firefighter

Daniel Strunk, law clerk

Hai Giang, data scientist

TAKU Tribe (Orange):

Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom

Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian

Maryanne Oketch, seminary student

Jackson Fox, healthcare worker

Omar Zaheer, veterinarian

Jonathan Young, beach service co-owner

IKA Tribe (Blue):

Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant

Tori Meehan, therapist

Swati Goel, Ivy League student

Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad

Romeo Escobar, pageant coach

Zach Wurtenberger, student

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt Van Wagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

