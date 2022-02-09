February 9, 2022

Survivor 42 Cast Revealed

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on SURVIVOR when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 42nd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*.

After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of SURVIVOR ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji. These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.

The individuals competing on season 42 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

The following are the 18 new castaways competing this spring:

Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

NameChanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown:  Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

 

NameDaniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

 

NameDrea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

 

NameHai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

 

NameJackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

 

NameJenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

 

NameJonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

 

NameLindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

 

NameLydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

 

NameMarya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

 

NameMaryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

 

NameMike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

 

NameOmar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

 

NameRocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

 

NameRomeo Escobar 

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation:  Pageant coach

 

NameSwati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

 

NameTori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

 

NameZach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

