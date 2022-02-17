February 17, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced

Sammi Turano 1 hour ago
0 0
2 min read
Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 9 Second

Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.
Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 Million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10, and Season 2 accounting for 427 Million view hours ranking at #10. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

LOTR: The Rings of Power: First Official Teaser Trailer
0 0
1 min read

LOTR: The Rings of Power: First Official Teaser Trailer

3 days ago Sammi Turano
The Kardashians Release Date Revealed
0 0
1 min read

The Kardashians Release Date Revealed

1 week ago Sammi Turano
jeen-yuhs Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

jeen-yuhs Sneak Peek

2 weeks ago Sammi Turano

You may have missed

MARVEL PREMIERES NEW SEASON OF MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS ON MARVEL HQ
0 0
3 min read

MARVEL PREMIERES NEW SEASON OF MARVEL MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS ON MARVEL HQ

37 mins ago Sammi Turano
Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced
0 0
2 min read

Stranger Things Two Part Final Season Premiere Dates Announced

1 hour ago Sammi Turano
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Fifth and Final Season
0 0
3 min read

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Fifth and Final Season

1 hour ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Beijing Olympics Highlights for 2/16
0 0
7 min read

ICYMI: Beijing Olympics Highlights for 2/16

2 hours ago Sammi Turano