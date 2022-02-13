February 13, 2022

Sammi's Favorite Things: Santa Margherita Wines

Need a wine for Valentine’s Day….or simply because it’s Monday? Look no further than Santa Margherita Wines! They are delicious, affordable and a sexy way to add something special to your day. Check out more details below!

This holiday, give the gift of delicious Italian wine from Santa Margherita. The brand has been producing extraordinary wines that represent an authentic taste of Italy since 1935 – known for pioneering Pinot Grigio and putting Prosecco Superiore on the map.

The family-owned winery has five varietals: Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Sparkling Rosé, Prosecco Superiore, and Rosé. Whether your significant other loves an authentic red, a light white or something bubbly, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a glass of Santa Margherita wine.

Wine is also a great addition to your Galentine’s celebration with your favorite ladies. Pick up a bottle of Prosecco Superiore to pop open or festive Rosé to pour (available in select markets) and enjoy at the party.

All wines retail for $24.99 and are available to purchase on Wine.comDrizly.com and WineChateau.com and at your local retailers.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
