0 0

Read Time: 7 Minute, 30 Second

Miami based world-renowned plastic surgeon and patient advocate Dr. Adam Rubinstein, debuts with K Michelle in a new series My Killer Body With K. Michelle, premiering Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime. In 2012, K. Michelle rose to fame as the breakout star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, quickly making a name for herself as an R&B chart-topper and popular reality television personality.

Ten years later, K. Michelle is still at the top of her game as she re-emerges on the scene with this brand-new reality series.

The series is designed to educate people about the possible dangers of plastic surgery and to choose a board-certified plastic surgeon. This message has been the mission of Dr Rubinstein to help people avoid such horrors as did K Michelle and the patients he operates on in the show where he fixes the horrible problems created by botched plastic surgery. The show’s goal is to help people reverse the plastic surgery that has caused them significant medical issues and near death. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help patients reverse the intense trauma they have experienced due to bad or negligent plastic surgery says, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein.

With reports revealing over $9 billion spent on plastic surgery in 2020 alone just in the United States, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection with the premiere of the highly anticipated series.

Dr. Rubinstein, Tell us about your background and credentials?

I am a board- certified plastic surgeon outspoken patient advocate. I have always been passionate about my mission to educate people about choosing a board certified plastic when choosing a plastic surgeon. I am certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery. I have served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery and the Chief of the Department of Surgery for Jackson North Medical Center, a 382-bed acute care hospital in the Jackson Healthcare System. I am also a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at NOVA Southeastern University, clinical faculty for the Department of Plastic Surgery at Florida International University (FIU) School of Medicine, and clinical faculty for the Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Residency Program in Florida. I currently serve on the editorial staff of the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Additionally I hold memberships in many prestigious medical societies and associations, some of which are:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

The American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons

The Ralph Millard Jr., M.D. Medical Society & Education Foundation

Your goal is to help people make their best most informed choices when choosing plastic surgeon. What does that mean exactly?

Most people considering cosmetic procedures are confused when it comes to choosing a plastic surgeon. With all the information out there on the internet and social media, both good and bad, it can be hard to know what to believe. I try to be a reliable resource for accurate information and help people educate themselves. I always give the real deal about cosmetic surgery. I believe people can only make good decisions when they have good information.

How would you describe your strengthens as a plastic surgeon?

I’ve been practicing plastic surgery for almost 20 years. So I have a lot of experience to draw from, not only in surgery, but also in giving advice to each patient individually. I can look at someone and get a good sense of what procedures can help and which procedures should be avoided. When I my patients and I make a plan together it is based upon many years of experience, excellent training, and complete transparency so the best choices can be made. I often tell patients, “no” when they come asking for a particular procedure. If that procedure is not going to lead to the results he/she is looking for, it should not be done. People choose me because they feel that can trust me, rely upon my experience, and know that I will give them the best results I can achieve.

You will be one of the plastic surgeons featured in the new series, My Killer Body with K. Michelle debuting February 3rd, 2022, on Lifetime. What led you to this project?

I am honored, humbled and privileged to be a small part of My Killer Body thanks to Lifetime network and K. Michelle. I have spent my career trying to help people stay safe and helping correct problems that happened when things didn’t go well. Being given the chance to help these brave men and women on the show is so meaningful to me. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking show.

Dr. Adam Rubinstein on “My Killer Body.”

What is the purpose of My Killer Body with K. Michelle and why is this show important to communicate the message both you and K Michelle share?

The show was created after K. Michelle had a very difficult time with a cosmetic procedure that she shared publicly. That difficult time inspired her to want to help others in a similar place in their lives. People choose to have procedures so they can feel better about themselves. When something goes wrong they can feel a lot of guilt and shame. My Killer Body will show people that there is hope. It will inspire people in that struggle that life can be put back on track. Many people live in pain, both physical and emotional, after experiencing complications from a cosmetic procedure. The show will inspire people to keep moving forward and get past that obstacle in their life. Each episode will resonate with thousands of people that may be experiencing something similar to the stories shown. I think the take home message off the show is first, that there is always hope for things to get better, and second, make the best choice you can make when considering plastic surgery.

You have helped patients reverse the intense trauma they have experienced due to bad or negligent plastic surgery. How have you done that prior to the show ?

I truly have spent my career helping people who have had bad outcomes from cosmetic surgery. Of course, I get to care for a lot of people having their first procedure and help them to have great results. Seeing someone blossom after feeling more comfortable with themselves is very rewarding. That is even more true when helping someone heal after a rough time from a previous procedure. Fixing problems from previous surgery is often more challenging that doing an operation for the first time. I sometimes have to work with incisions I might not have used, scar tissue from previous procedures, and even missing tissue and distorted anatomy. Seeing a patient who has been suffering for a long time smile again and get back to a normal life is is very special.

What do you want people to know if they had a botched surgery?

The most important thing to know is how to avoid being in that position in the first place. Choosing a surgeon that is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery is the best first step. Checking out the facility for any past issues is also important. Understanding what can be expected of the surgery and the recovery process is also very important. Of course, even in the best of hands complications can happen. If the surgeon is experienced and caring its likely the patient will make it through any complications as smoothly and quickly as possible. Know that there is always hope to fix just about any problem. Be patient and have faith that everything will be OK.

You also have a show, “# it’s Not All The Same” Series about controversial topics. What is coming up next?

#ItsNotAllTheSame is a campaign I started in social media to educate people and drive home important pointers about plastic surgery using funny videos. Everyone wants to have the easiest, cheapest, most pain-free option but that is usually too good to be true. Whether I’m making fun of ridiculous ideas doctors have actually tried, or pointing out things that should be obvious but are still misunderstood, these videos are funny and get the point across. Plastic surgery is not a one size fits all type of thing. And a dentist or emergency room doctor is not the same as a plastic surgeon. I don’t want to give too much away. Take a moment and watch some of the #ItsNotAllTheSame videos for a laugh (and a lesson). They can be found on my website, my YouTube page and in Instagram.

Please share your social media.

Instagram:

@doctorrubinstein

@plasticsurgerytruths

@drrubinstein

Snapchat:

@drrubinstein

TikTok:

@drrubinstein

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/AdamJRubinsteinMDFACS

https://www.youtube.com/c/PlasticSugeryTruths

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Jules Lavallee jules70001@gmail.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %