Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Recap for Do it for Juan

Juan Joseph was a promising young football player whose life was cut short in a fatal shooting. He was considered to be a hometown hero and beloved by everyone on and off the field.

At the time of his death, he seemed to have it all, a loving wife and family, a career and had plans on becoming a football coach. He was also the father to baby Aria and was expecting a second daughter.

November 2014

Juan was gunned down after attempting to break up a fight between two men. His family recalls that fateful night and finding out he was gone. First responders remember getting the call and declaring his death a homicide. His friends talk about him being a stand-up guy and the details of what happened the night he died.

Despite the fact that he was such a prominent member of the community, the investigation didn’t seem to be going anywhere. The only piece of credible information they had was that there was a black Mercedes involved. Video footage finally found said car, but the shooter had not been identified right away.

As the investigation deepened, Lemark Cloud was anmed a suspect. Juan’s friends were able to identify him and a search warrant was obtained. There was no evidence at the home, but it was determined that the car in question was registered to Lemark’s grandmother.

The two suspects were arrested, along with Kendric Cloud. However, they refused to cooperate with authorities. This proved to be frustrating, but an anonymous tipster gave investigators new hope when they agree to talk. They told authorities that they need to look in the Houston area and that the weapon could be found in the woods.

Investigators head to the woods and find out that this source is reliable. However, DNA evidence proved that the Clouds did not shoot the gun.

The investigation continues and eventually another anonymous tip comes in, bringing Jamarcus Goodman’s name to light. Finally, he is arrested in June 2015. It is discovered that Lemark was driving the car the night of the shooting, but it isn’t until September 2016 that he confesses that he was at the shooting and Jamarcus was involved. Lemark claims not to have heard the shooting, but he gives enough information to have Jamarcus arrested. He is sentenced to 40 years in prison. Lemark is given 7 1/2 years in prison for his part in the murder.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

