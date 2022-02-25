0 0

Read Time: 57 Second

Law and Order Premiere Quick Cap

Law and Order returned last night to the delight of many fans! I finally had the chance to watch, and I have to say, the show is just as good now as it was then. Here is their (premiere) story. Dun dun!

Those Returning: Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, Carey Lowell

New Kids on the Block: Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Jeffery Donovan, Odelya Halevi.

Episode premise: A serial rapist named Henry is found murdered.

Suspects: The wife, the victims, Jamie Ross

The Case: Cosgrove and Bernard butt heads a LOT, particularly when it comes to how to handle things. Cosgrove wants to do things the old-fashioned way, while Bernard opts to take a more modern approach. However, they do agree that modern technology can hold cops accountable.

Whodunit: Nicole, who was the first victim. It is a tricky case because of the ethics involved in how the confession came to be.

The Case: The arguments of self-defense, premeditation, while still having sympathy for the killer, who was a victim in her own right.

Verdict: Guilty, but with a chance of a light sentence.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media