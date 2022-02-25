Law and Order Premiere Quick Cap
Law and Order returned last night to the delight of many fans! I finally had the chance to watch, and I have to say, the show is just as good now as it was then. Here is their (premiere) story. Dun dun!
Those Returning: Sam Waterson, Anthony Anderson, Carey Lowell
New Kids on the Block: Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Jeffery Donovan, Odelya Halevi.
Episode premise: A serial rapist named Henry is found murdered.
Suspects: The wife, the victims, Jamie Ross
The Case: Cosgrove and Bernard butt heads a LOT, particularly when it comes to how to handle things. Cosgrove wants to do things the old-fashioned way, while Bernard opts to take a more modern approach. However, they do agree that modern technology can hold cops accountable.
Whodunit: Nicole, who was the first victim. It is a tricky case because of the ethics involved in how the confession came to be.
The Case: The arguments of self-defense, premeditation, while still having sympathy for the killer, who was a victim in her own right.
Verdict: Guilty, but with a chance of a light sentence.
