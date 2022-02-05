0 0

JOHN LEGEND, KIRK FRANKLIN, MEAGAN GOOD AMONG AT&T’S CLASS OF 2022 BLACK FUTURE MAKERS

AT&T Dream in Black’s signature program, Black Future Makers , has returned with the unveiling of its 2022 inductees and a month-long program highlighting their continued commitment to economic empowerment in the Black community. Now in its fourth year, this celebration recognizes future-forward Black luminaries, including powerhouse musicians John Legend and Kirk Franklin, who are shaping culture, advocating for equity and creating pathways for the next generation of Black achievers. Throughout the month, AT&T is also shining a national spotlight on emerging artists and others to help them attain their wildest dreams.

“At AT&T, we believe that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all,” says Corey Anthony, SVP, Chief Diversity and Development Officer, AT&T. “That is why we will continue to invest in programs like Black Future Makers, that honor and elevate this community to support them in reaching their full potential.”

Central to the campaign is a free, public art exhibition that opened on February 1st at the AT&T Showcase in Dallas, featuring the visionary work of muralist and Black Future Maker Artist in Residence Georgie Nakima. Also featured this month will be the work of others in the Black small business community, including LA-based visionary filmmakers Chris and Bevin Scholar, and award-winning fashion entrepreneur Damien Lloyd. Their inspirational celebrity video portraits will be on display in AT&T retail stores across the country.

Featured in video portraits inspired by Nakima’s art are 2022 honorees such as award-winning actress and author Meagan Good, musicians Tobe Nwigwe and VINCINT along with Youtuber Terrell Grice. AT&T has and will continue to reveal inspiring static and video portraits of several Black Future Makers every week in February on AT&T’s IG and att.com/dreaminblack

In keeping with AT&T’s commitment to champion the ideals of economic empowerment and access to opportunity, Nakima’s commissioned work consists of original portraits capturing the campaign’s Black Future Makers in her organic, afro-futuristic style. The solo exhibition, Georgie Nakima: “To the Constellations of Ancestors in Our Bones, Thank You,” presents recent works by the artist in mixed media. It will be on display until March 31, 2022.

“The gravity of collaborating with AT&T as a Black Future Maker has been deeply humbling and empowering,” said Nakima. “As an artist, I’ve committed my career to championing and uplifting voices of the diaspora with colorful and restorative imagery. I’m incredibly grateful to AT&T for using its platform to continue bringing this work to light. It is an honor and dream to host this retrospective exhibit of my life’s work while celebrating the beauty and growth of our community and generation.”

