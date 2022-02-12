CALL ME KAT: L-R: Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant in the ÒCall Me UnfaithfulÓ episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Feb.10 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX

0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 22 Second

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Unfaithful

The episode opens with Randi being discouraged while apartment hunting. Kat says she isn’t in a hurry to have her leave when Sheila walks in after a shopping trip.

Sheila is going on vacation, so she wants Kat to bring in the mail and make it looks like someone is home. Kat tells her that she can put everything on timers and demonstrates by putting on party lights and music. Cue dance party.

Later on, Oscar tells Kat he is going to the gym with Max. He likes the bonding and bulking up, which Phil pretends not to notice.

After Oscar leaves, Randi comes in to vent about the apartment hunting again. She also says she saw Preston with another woman and wonders what to tell Sheila. Kat thinks it is totally innocent and similar to her hanging out with Max. Randi tells her everyone things they are cheating and Phil admits that he joined in on the gossip instead of correcting people.

Randi and Kat agree to spy to see if Preston is really cheating.

Carter, Max and Oscar go to the gym together. Oscar wants to do yoga next time, but Carter wants to stick to the weight room. Max agrees to check it out and get flexible.

Kat and Randi go to spy on Preston while playing Mad Libs and snacking. After following him for an hour, they catch him at an apartment building, where he brings another woman flowers. Kat wants to give him the benefit of the doubt, but Randi says she needs to start seeing the bad in people. She goes to the door and discovers he is indeed cheating.

The guys hang out at the bar where Carter’s cousin Darren is bartending. Carter is complaining about yoga, but the guys tell him he needs to give it another chance. He then asks Darren to get ice. However, Darren melted it and gets fired.

Carter and Phil go weightlifting, but it is a disaster.

Later on, Randi, Kat and Phil talk about what to do when Sheila walks in the cafe. Kat tells Sheila about Preston and she admits she knows. However, she doesn’t want to be alone. Kat tries to convince her to see her worth, but Sheila insists she is fine.

At the bar, Carter is in a bad mood. He admits he is jealous of Max bonding with Oscar. Max says they can all bond together and joke around.

That night, Kat helps Randi find an apartment when Sheila comes in, saying she broke up with Preston. She asks to stay there while Preston moves out and decides to go through Kat’s closet. They later bond while going to sleep.

The episode ends with everyone doing yoga and tumbling over, thanks to Kat

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media