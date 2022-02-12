0 0

ICYMI: Beijing Olympics Highlights for 2/11/2022

NBC Olympics continued its primetime coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, tonight on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico serves as NBC Olympics primetime host and opened coverage from outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where he will also host this weekend’s primetime coverage and Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on NBC and Peacock. Tirico returns to Stamford on Monday where he will anchor the remainder of the Games.

Highlights of upcoming coverage include:

The ice dance competition in figure skating will get underway with the rhythm dance tomorrow live at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock (encore in primetime on NBC). The duos of Madison Chock/Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue are expected to headline American medal contenders in the event; The monobob will make its Olympic debut with the event’s first and second runs tomorrow live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will represent Team USA and are the only women’s bobsled athletes to win three Olympic medals; Beijing Olympics silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and three-time Olympian Tommy Ford are expected to headline the American men’s team in the giant slalom event with the first run presented tomorrow live in primetime on NBC and Peacock, with the final run at 1 a.m. ET; The U.S. men’s curling team, skipped by 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster , plays Canada in round-robin play tomorrow live at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.



Following are highlights from tonight’s primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

SNOWBOARDING – NBC & PEACOCK

Trace Worthington on Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner winning gold in mixed team snowboard cross: “It is gold for the United States! Lindsey Jacobellis, twice golden, and for Nick Baumgartner, the 40-year-old, a long-awaited Olympic medal, now a reality…absolutely sensational… Lindsey Jacobellis is twice as golden as she was 72 hours ago, and in the same time frame, Nick Baumgartner’s emotions will go from tears of gloom to tears of glee.”

Seth Wescott on their gold medal: “This is unbelievable. This is the stuff that brings tears to your eyes. Lindsey to cap these Games like this is just incredible. Nick ran an incredible race to give her that little margin of start.”

Wescott on Jacobellis: “The greatest of all time walking away from these Games double gold. She’s been showing us for 20 years that no woman in the world was faster, and this really shows to everyone back home that might not see all these victories she’s had through this long, storied career — this is just an incredible ending to these Games.”

SKELETON – NBC & PEACOCK

Leigh Diffey on Germany’s Chris Grotheer and Axel Jungk winning gold and silver in men’s skeleton: “Germany have never medaled in men’s skeleton competition at the Olympic Winter Games, and now they have gold and silver. Total domination at the house of speed.”

Bree Schaaf on Grotheer’s gold medal run: “Carve these lines into the ice, into history. That was the picture of perfection on Yanqing, a track that has been so mystifying to all of the other competitors, even the Chinese athletes at times.”

Schaaf on China’s skeleton program and Yan Wengang winning bronze: “This is unbelievable composure for an athlete that only started skeleton in 2014, in a nation that only started a program upon getting the Winter Olympics. Putting on a tutorial and showing off all of the practice runs that they had on this track. Gorgeous run, gorgeous finish.”

Tirico on Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych: “After his third run, Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych got off his sled and he held up a sign saying, ‘No war in Ukraine.’ After he finished competing, Heraskevych added, ‘I want peace in my country, I want peace in the world. I fight for peace.’ This comes with the threat of a potential Russian invasion intensifying by the hour. The White House announced earlier today that President Biden plans to speak with Vladimir Putin tomorrow. Heraskevych is one of 46 Ukrainian athletes competing in Beijing. The country has yet to win a medal at these Games. This is another example of these Beijing Olympics reflecting global politics, many wondering whether the Russian President Putin will indeed honor the Olympic truce, which is cosponsored by 173 of the 193 United Nation member nations. Calls on all parties to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Olympic Games.”

