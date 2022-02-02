0 0

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for A Boss, a Bear Claw, and a Defibrillator

The second episode of the week opens with Bette (Jane Seymour), Spencer (Jim Beaver), Harry (Hector Elizondo) and Norma (Linda Lavin) on the bus with Gabby (Kether Donahue). Spencer is excited about his Hickory Farms sausage he got at the mall.

Gabby then gets Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) from the doctor. He tells everyone he is fine and can go home. They are all thrilled that he got a clean bill of health but agree he will be missed. Norma quips that he is the only man who ever knows he is farting.

Gabby hits the wrong pedal while driving, which leads to Gina taking disciplinary action. She is no longer allowed to drive, so she throws her bra at Gina.

Later on, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) stops by the retirement home to do laundry. As he is talking to Gina, Jerry walks in. They both congratulate him and ask about his plans. He plans on getting back out there on Tinder and goes to pack.

Drew asks Gina to get lunch, but she has to drive the van. He ends up volunteering, which leads to him annoying everybody on the bus except for Spencer.

Later on, Gina gets annoyed by Gabby for messing up the sign in sheets. As she tries to fix them, Bette walks in and asks them to help her pick out a dress for her great-grandson’s baptism that will make her looks doable. Gina goes with her, but tells Gabby to stay put. Gabby tells her Drew can man the phones.

Drew agrees and ends up running into Gideon (Darryl Stephens), who invites him out for drinks.

That night, Jerry calls Spencer and Harry to talk about the game, only to get hung up on.

The next day, Drew brings Gina breakfast. He talks about going out the night before….only to realize she was never invited to any happy hours since becoming the boss.

Later on, Gina makes it clear she is not happy about being left out. Gideon and Gabby wonder how she found out and realize Drew is the culprit.

That night, the gang goes out. Bert bonds with Drew, while Gina keeps bringing up work stuff. This leads to Gabby and Gideon getting annoyed and leaving.

Jerry goes to visit everyone during poker night and faints. He goes to the hospital and makes it seem like he needs to stay. However, he admits to Drew and Gideon that he loves living there and finally feels like he belongs. Drew convinces him to tell Gina and ask her if he can stay.

Later that night, Gina is drinking a glass of wine when Harry walks in. He asks her what is going on and she talks about her job taking over her life. The two end up bonding over working and have a heart to heart over their drinks.

The episode ends with Gina telling Gideon and Gabby she will find more balance so they can work together and still be friends.

