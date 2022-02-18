0 0

Patti Negri is Hollywood’s go-to Psychic-Medium and “Good Witch,” best known for her recurring role on the Travel Channel’s #1 show Ghost Adventures. Patti is also the international best-selling author of Old World Magick for the Modern World: Tips, Tricks & Techniques to Balance, Empower, & Create a Life You Love.

Patti’s newest venture is in the role of Executive Vice President of Paraflixx, a new streaming video on demand platform specializing in paranormal programming.

Patti Negri has been making appearances with YouTube’s Hugest Stars. Patti was recently on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, hosted by Lilly Singh, where she performed a clearing of Lily’s house for this season. Clips of her episode were featured on The Ellen Show during Lilly’s most recent visit.

Patti was voted number one psychic, medium, trance medium, tarot reader, witch / magical practitioner in the world is an internationally recognized competition by Times Square Press. Patti’s body of work includes appearances on such shows as Master Chef, America’s Got Talent and Jeff Lewis’ Flipping Out.

Patti has a popular weekly podcast called The Witching Hour and can also be heard on nationally syndicated radio with Adam Corolla, Jason Ellis, Mancow Muller, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

She has graced numerous magazine covers, contributed to more than 20 books, and conducted seances on radio, film, and TV, working with such legends as Emma Stone, Jon Voight, Josh Duhamel, Martin Sheen, and Gregory Hines.

What does it mean to be the “Good Witch” of Hollywood?

By “Good Witch,” I mean two things…. The most important is that I only do “good” magick. Positive magick. I like the term better than “black or white” magick… because very few things are “black or white.” I don’t believe in controlling other people or doing anything negative. It’s less about the judgment of good or evil, but more about “the world you create is the world you live in” – and I choose to live in a positive “good” world. Plus, I have proven repeatedly that you genuinely can get everything you want from positive magick with no need to go down a dark, ugly, or hurtful path.

Case in point – I beat 100,000 people to get on Master Chef with Gordon Ramsey – not by hoping the other contestants “burned their beans” – but by truly and sincerely wishing them well. What you send out, you get back. It’s just the laws of nature. And to prove that it was not a fluke, I did that two more times with the obstacle course TV show WipeOut and America’s Got Talent. Each also with the odds of about 100,000 to one.

Not to mention – I can hardly cook, I’m not THAT athletic, and I have no skill worthy of AGT! The other thing “good” means is that I am really good at what I do. The commitment, the passion, the belief all lead to me being the very best I can be. Okay… now on to “Hollywood.” That also means two things! One, I live, work and play smack dab in the middle of Hollywood, California. I literally live in the hills under the shade of the Hollywood sign.

And two, “Hollywood” means the entertainment world. My many celebrity clients are Hollywood elites and insiders. Additionally, I often appear on TV shows, talk shows, consult for films and television, and even still have my own production company Brain Brew Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Marta Traskevych

You have made many appearances with YouTube Stars. Share a few of your favorites.

Wow – so many and for different reasons. YouTubers are creative and often pioneers and free thinkers! I adore working with Elton Castee and the TFIL crew. Always an adventure of the wildest kind. I love working with creators who have honed their persona and their craft, like Lauren Riihimaki of LaurDiy and Lily Singh – who took her creativity straight to major networks as both performer and producer!

I like the young ones too… Like my work with all the kids and shows at Awesomeness TV and the even younger early teen creators like Gavin Magnus, they are so open and hungry to learn and experience the world. But then there are the ones that are just silly fun – like Good Mythical Morning with Rhett and Link or the hijinks of the All Work No Play Critical Role gang or Hal Rudnick and Screen Junkies.

I could go on and on about the fantastic folks on YouTube I’ve had the pleasure of working with, like Rebecca Zamolo and Zach Sang. But I will stop here for now. But truly, go check out the exceptional talent on YouTube!

TFIL

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=patti+negri+TFIL

Laura DIY

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=patti+negri+lauradiy

Lilly Singh

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=patti+negri+lilly+singh

Gavin Magnus

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=patti+negri+gavin+magnus

Zach Sang

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Zach+Sang+Patti+Negri

Why are people coming to you today?

For guidance, for understanding, often to connect with their guides and loved ones on the other side – or to get a new perspective and some help navigating this crazy world we live in. But the thing that I most want them all to leave with is a feeling of self-empowerment. No matter the situation, I help them discover that THEY have the power to take charge, shift and design their lives.

Are you seeing any trends?

There is definitely a “spiritual awakening” going on. When times are tough, people have always looked to religion and spirituality. Unfortunately, some traditional religions are not “keeping up” with the needs of some, so there is a significant expansion in more alternative belief systems from “new age” to old pagan and shamanic systems. Personally, I think whatever path you choose, they are all a road map to navigate your life.

The “templates” and words may be different, but you take it down to the pure energy level; the universal truths are always there. Even people who don’t want religion or spirituality still want to know there is “more than this” as they look out the window or watch the news.

Many of these people become interested in the paranormal or ghost hunting – just to know there is more than what we see in our day-to-day lives. That is why shows like Ghost Adventures are bigger than ever in all markets. I even own an entire streaming service or channel dedicated to the paranormal called ParaFlixx. The trend is growing by the day.

What do you enjoy most about being a Medium?

The joy I see when someone connects with their beloved on the other side. The peace they feel knowing their loved ones on the other side really are alright and doing just fine!

Who would you like to work with?

Everybody! I love my work with kids to see them step into their power – to the “rich and famous” wanting to go deeper or find more meaning to those “struggling” just to make it day by day. Humans are amazing. Truly amazing.

