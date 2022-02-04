0 0

Dancing with the Stars Pro Sharna Burgess is Pregnant!

A tiny dancer is on their way. Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess just announced that she and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together. The two have been together since 2020 and were paired together during the 2021 season of Dancing with the Stars.

ET News reported the news, which was confirmed by both parties. The two shared the special announcement during a special photoshoot in Hawaii.

This will be Sharna’s first child and Brian’s fifth. He shares a son with Vanessa Marcil and three sons with Megan Fox.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

