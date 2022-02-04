February 4, 2022

Dancing with the Stars Pro Sharna Burgess is Pregnant!

Sammi Turano February 4, 2022
A tiny dancer is on their way. Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess just announced that she and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together. The two have been together since 2020 and were paired together during the 2021 season of Dancing with the Stars.

ET News reported the news, which was confirmed by both parties. The two shared the special announcement during a special photoshoot in Hawaii.

This will be Sharna’s first child and Brian’s fifth. He shares a son with Vanessa Marcil and three sons with Megan Fox.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
