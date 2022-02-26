Sammi Turano 28 mins ago
0 01 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Second
Celebrity Spotlight: Lindsay Navarro
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
Celebrity Spotlight: The Alessi Brothers
Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Tommy Davidson
Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam Rubinstein, debuts in My Killer Body With K. Michelle