Read Time:1 Minute, 12 Second
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/9/2022
- Kattan is adorable, but it is obvious he has no clue what this game is all about or how to play.
- Miesha wants to get rid of Cynthia and Carson if she gets HOH and vice versa.
- Former houseguest Kato Kaelin hosts the HOH competition from a hot tub. Everyone must strip on a ski lift and jump in a hot tub while holding down buttons. The one to do this in the fastest time wins.
- Everyone seems so confused about this competition.
- Carson has an incredible body, WOW!
- I am confused as to how it took so long for them to strip and jump in the hot tub? Or am I missing something in terms of this comp?
- Miesha wins her second HOH!
- Cynthia and Carson know they are going on the block but think Miesha will soon be a new target since she won HOH twice.
- Hearing Miesha talk about her relationship with her mom and how much they endured is so sweet.
- Todrick wants Miesha to target Chris Kirkpatrick because he thinks he is a bigger threat than Cynthia at this point.
- Carson taking a luxurious bath is such a mood.
- Shanna being so tired she can barely walk is such a relatable moment.
- Carson and Cynthia are on the block…..Miesha wants Carson gone, but will setting for getting rid of Cynthia.
- More coming soon, stay tuned!
More Stories
The Amazing Race Recap for 2/9/2022
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/8/2022
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2022