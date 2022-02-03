Read Time:2 Minute, 16 Second
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Recap for 2/3/2022
- Carson, Todrick, Shanna and Cynthia are already in an alliance…..but it looks like Todrick might switch over and work with Miesha….until Chris Kirkpatrick offers to be in an alliance with him. Then he goes into the bathroom, where Mirai and Teddi are showering and then decides to be in their alliance.
- Long story short, he is in an alliance with everyone except Chris Kattan and Todd because they are always sleeping!
- Teddi and Mirai add Cynthia into their alliance….even though Teddi claims she didn’t want to be in an alliance so early.
- The group showing off their tattoos and sharing the meaning behind them is awesome. Todd’s futuristic cop tattoo story tops them all….he was drunk AF and ended up with the tattoo.
- Miesha seems a bit confused on how to handle her HOH. However, I watched Teddi on three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills….she is NOT a threat. I have no problem with her, but she seemed to be more of a follower than anything else.
- The Gala Gift is….a hat that they all pass around. The last one wearing it wins safety for the week.
- Lamar looking confused when he got the hat was such a mood.
- Cynthia is SAFE, thanks to getting the hat last.
- HOWEVER! The Gala Gift Curse can send someone home—even if they are not on the block.
- At this point, Chris Kirkpatrick thinks he is safe, but pretends he is a target because he got the hat first.
- Teddi is worried because Miesha tells her she feels indifferently toward her.
- Miesha’s initial plan was to put Chris Kattan and Todd on the block, then backdoor Teddi. However, she is also considering putting Mirai up as a decoy so she can win POV. Mirai isn’t too keen on this idea, but tells Miesha she will give it some thought.
- Mirai tells Teddi the plan, which is not at all surprising to her. She opens up to Todrick, who isn’t happy that Mirai ratted Miesha out. He thinks if she did it to her, she will do it to anyone.
- Lamar was talking in his sleep….it was one of those funny, cute moments.
- Word gets back to Miesha about Mirai blabbing and she is NOT a happy bunny.
- Teddi promises Miesha safety if she keeps her safe…leading Miesha to wonder if she should go with this plan instead.
- I am smiling and nodding, but behind my eyes is a whole lot of craziness. This is why I love Carson.
- Now Carson is the pawn? I didn’t see that one coming.
- Nominees are Mirai and Carson.
- More tomorrow, stay tuned!
More Stories
The Amazing Race Recap for 2/2/2022
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for A Boss, a Bear Claw, and a Defibrillator
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Dagobah, a Room, and a Chimney Sweep