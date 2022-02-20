Sammi Turano 6 mins ago
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/20/2022
- I am surprised that Todrick told Carson that he had no intention of keeping him before the eviction.
- Lamar is calling Todrick out, while Todd tells him to watch his back if he or Miesha don’t win HOH.
- HOH time! Each person must determine which piece of art is real or fake in a memory game. The last one standing wins.
- The order of elimination: Cynthia, Lamar, Miesha, Todrick….giving Todrick the win.
- Todd knows he is going on the block, as does Cynthia. However, the plan is to actually put Lamar on the block as a pawn and backdoor Cynthia if Todd wins POV and takes himself off the block.
- Todrick shows up to the nomination ceremony in full royal gear and I am here for it all!
- Todd and Lamar are on the block. Lamar is there because he is a troublemaker and Todd because they share the first syllable of their names.
- More coming soon, stay tuned!
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
