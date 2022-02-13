Read Time:1 Minute, 0 Second
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/13/2022
- HOH competition continues. Lamar drops first, followed by Cynthia, Todd, Shanna, Todrick and Carson, giving Carson the win.
- Todrick and Carson have a deal going on that Carson will protect him since he won HOH.
- It is now obvious that Miesha is the target in the house.
- Lamar and Todd know they might be in trouble as well…..little does Todd know that he is really being considered as the second nominee on the block.
- Carson asks Todrick to NOT use the POV if he wins because it will almost guarantee that Miesha will go home.
- Todrick shares this information with Miesha and they together decide to throw Shanna under the bus.
- Word gets out about Shanna playing both sides, leading to a plan to backdoor her.
- Cynthia and Shanna get into it, getting into a fight so loud it could be heard throughout the house.
- Shanna is now upset and thinks all this is happening to break up their alliance.
- Todd and Miesha are on the block, but the plan is to backdoor Shanna. This leaves Miesha hopeful and Shanna scared of what’s to come.
