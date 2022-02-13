February 13, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/13/2022

Sammi Turano 40 mins ago
0 0
2 min read
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/13/2022
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 0 Second

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/13/2022

  • HOH competition continues. Lamar drops first, followed by Cynthia, Todd, Shanna, Todrick and Carson, giving Carson the win.
  • Todrick and Carson have a deal going on that Carson will protect him since he won HOH.
  • It is now obvious that Miesha is the target in the house.
  • Lamar and Todd know they might be in trouble as well…..little does Todd know that he is really being considered as the second nominee on the block.
  • Carson asks Todrick to NOT use the POV if he wins because it will almost guarantee that Miesha will go home.
  • Todrick shares this information with Miesha and they together decide to throw Shanna under the bus.
  • Word gets out about Shanna playing both sides, leading to a plan to backdoor her.
  • Cynthia and Shanna get into it, getting into a fight so loud it could be heard throughout the house.
  • Shanna is now upset and thinks all this is happening to break up their alliance.
  • Todd and Miesha are on the block, but the plan is to backdoor Shanna. This leaves Miesha hopeful and Shanna scared of what’s to come.
  • More coming soon, stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Super Bowl LVI Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

Super Bowl LVI Snark and Highlights

52 mins ago Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Unfaithful
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Unfaithful

1 day ago Sammi Turano
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/11/2022
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Snark and Highlights for 2/11/2022

2 days ago Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/13/2022
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/13/2022

40 mins ago Sammi Turano
Super Bowl LVI Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

Super Bowl LVI Snark and Highlights

52 mins ago Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: Santa Margherita Wines
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Santa Margherita Wines

13 hours ago Sammi Turano
T-Mobile Unveils Third Super Bowl Ad
0 0
1 min read

T-Mobile Unveils Third Super Bowl Ad

1 day ago Sammi Turano