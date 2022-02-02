Read Time:1 Minute, 41 Second
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Premiere Recap for 2/2/2021
- Carson Kressley has not changed a bit since Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and I am here for every moment. I just adore him.
- Cynthia Bailey is my girl and I love how she and Carson are already besties.
- Chris Krikpatrick looks amazing…..and seems like he is going to bring the humor and the snark.
- Shanna Moakler seems like she is going to give Carson some competition for most excited houseguest.
- Todd Bridges looks incredible and I am curious to hear more of his life story. From what I have seen, he is has a real amazing redemption story.
- Imiari Nagusu is too cute for words.
- Chris Kattan might be the dark horse of the season….he may SAY he won’t be that good, but he very well might surprise everyone.
- Todrick Hall is going to be a blast to watch….and I want to see him be in an alliance with Carson.
- Miesha Tate is the epitome of badass.
- Teddi Mellencamp not knowing which boy band Chris was in was hysterical.
- Lamar Odom is another redemption story I am here for 100%!
- Chris Kattan seems so confused about everything.
- Lamar is 6’10”? He is two feet taller than me.
- The HOH, POV and evictions happen 2x per week? Did I hear that correctly? That is one accelerated season!
- I missed why Julie asked someone to sit out, but it doesn’t really seem fair. That being said, I am shocked that Todd agreed to sit out.
- The competition is a traditional BB comp where they are hanging on and have stuff tossed at them with the last one standing winning.
- Todd as the man pushing the buttons is making my night. He is my favorite so far.
- Miesha is HOH!!!
- I wonder what the secret power could be….my guess is it is going to be the ability to remove one person from the block and replace them with another.
- More tomorrow, stay tuned!
