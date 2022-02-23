February 23, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Finale Quick-Cap

Sammi Turano 13 mins ago
0 0
2 min read
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Finale Quick-Cap
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 35 Second

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Finale Quick-Cap

 

  • Finale night! It has all come down to this. Will Todrick, Cynthia or Miesha win the whole game?
  • Todrick is convinced that he or Miesha will win the final HOH, but is making a just in case plea deal with Cynthia.
  • Miesha thinks she has it in the bag no matter who is in the final two with her.
  • The final HOH features former houseguests giving shout outs. They must determine what statement is false and the one with the most points wins.
  • The competition was not finished because nobody got the final few questions correct. Since Miesha was ahead in the beginning, she won HOH by default.
  • To the surprise of……nobody…..Todrick is in the final two with Miesha.
  • Cynthia is in third place.
  • I am so impressed with what a class act Cynthia is in her exit interview. I know her personally and know this already, but tonight she is taking it to a whole new level. Love you, girl!
  • Chris saying he backdoored himself sounds so odd.
  • I’m glad to see you, but not glad to see you. Oh, Carson!
  • As an aside, I am OBSESSED with Cynthia and Shanna’s outfits. Teddi looks beautiful in her suit as well.
  • Teddi came to PLAY tonight. ‘I am going to choose the LESSER of two evils’….with the Wizard of Oz reference.
  • Shanna is also bringing the snark tonight. ‘This vote ensures I never have to hear your voice again.’ You go, girl.
  • Now I am curious about the tattoo Lamar got and how it connects to the mentality of whom he voted for in the end.
  • MIESHA WON BY GETTING 7  VOTES TO TODRICK’S ONE.
  • CARSON WON AMERICA’S FAVORITE HOUSEGUEST. LAMAR AND SHANNA WERE ALSO IN THE TOP THREE.
  • Carson is going to donate his winnings to his charity.
  • Congratulations to Miesha and Carson!

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Social Media

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022
1 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022

1 day ago Sammi Turano
AGT Extreme Premiere Quick-Cap
0 0
2 min read

AGT Extreme Premiere Quick-Cap

1 day ago Sammi Turano
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/21/2022
0 0
3 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/21/2022

2 days ago Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Finale Quick-Cap
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Finale Quick-Cap

13 mins ago Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Tommy Davidson
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Tommy Davidson

8 hours ago Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022
1 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022

1 day ago Sammi Turano
WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story First Look
0 0
4 min read

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story First Look

1 day ago Sammi Turano