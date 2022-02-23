Read Time:1 Minute, 35 Second
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Finale Quick-Cap
- Finale night! It has all come down to this. Will Todrick, Cynthia or Miesha win the whole game?
- Todrick is convinced that he or Miesha will win the final HOH, but is making a just in case plea deal with Cynthia.
- Miesha thinks she has it in the bag no matter who is in the final two with her.
- The final HOH features former houseguests giving shout outs. They must determine what statement is false and the one with the most points wins.
- The competition was not finished because nobody got the final few questions correct. Since Miesha was ahead in the beginning, she won HOH by default.
- To the surprise of……nobody…..Todrick is in the final two with Miesha.
- Cynthia is in third place.
- I am so impressed with what a class act Cynthia is in her exit interview. I know her personally and know this already, but tonight she is taking it to a whole new level. Love you, girl!
- Chris saying he backdoored himself sounds so odd.
- I’m glad to see you, but not glad to see you. Oh, Carson!
- As an aside, I am OBSESSED with Cynthia and Shanna’s outfits. Teddi looks beautiful in her suit as well.
- Teddi came to PLAY tonight. ‘I am going to choose the LESSER of two evils’….with the Wizard of Oz reference.
- Shanna is also bringing the snark tonight. ‘This vote ensures I never have to hear your voice again.’ You go, girl.
- Now I am curious about the tattoo Lamar got and how it connects to the mentality of whom he voted for in the end.
- MIESHA WON BY GETTING 7 VOTES TO TODRICK’S ONE.
- CARSON WON AMERICA’S FAVORITE HOUSEGUEST. LAMAR AND SHANNA WERE ALSO IN THE TOP THREE.
- Carson is going to donate his winnings to his charity.
- Congratulations to Miesha and Carson!
More Stories
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Quick-Cap for 2/22/2022
AGT Extreme Premiere Quick-Cap
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Quick-Cap for 2/21/2022