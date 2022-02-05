0 0

Bejing Olympics: Opening Weekend Schedule

Figure skating, alpine skiing and snowboarding take center stage tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by 2018 Olympian Karen Chen in figure skating, 2018 Olympians Bryce Bennett and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, and 2014 Olympian Travis Ganong in the men’s alpine skiing downhill, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard in snowboarding slopestyle.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

The women’s short program portion of the figure skating team event will be led by 2018 Olympian Karen Chen tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also include the men’s free skate portion of the team event. Following the first of three days of the team event, the U.S. currently leads the points standings.

2018 Olympians Bryce Bennett and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, and 2014 Olympian Travis Ganong headline the U.S. contingent in the men’s alpine skiing downhill event tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The women’s snowboarding slopestyle final, highlighted by two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson — aiming to become the first snowboarder to win three straight gold medals in a single event — will be presented tonight live at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock (encore at Midnight ET on NBC). In men’s snowboarding, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard will headline American contenders in slopestyle qualifying tonight live at 11:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and the winningest slalom skier in World Cup history Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to compete in the women’s giant slalom tomorrow live in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Shiffrin looks to defend the gold medal after winning the event in 2018. The giant slalom will mark the first of potentially five events Shiffrin will compete in Beijing. Primetime coverage tomorrow will also feature three programs in the figure skating team event: women’s free skate, pairs’ free skate, and free dance on NBC and Peacock.

The 2018 gold medal-winning U.S. women’s ice hockey team continues its gold medal defense in Group A play against Switzerland tomorrow live at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The team, featuring 13 players from the 2018 Olympic team, including Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel, defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 earlier today to open play pool with two victories.

The U.S. women’s moguls team will be headlined by 2018 Olympian Jaelin Kauf, Hannah Soar, and Olivia Giaccio in the final tomorrow live at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock (encore at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports and a rematch of the 2018 women’s hockey gold medal game will be presented when the U.S. plays Canada in pool play Monday live at 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:45 p.m. ET.

Three-time world champion and 2018 Olympian Nathan Chen highlights the men’s figure skating short program Monday live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (also presented live at 8:15 p.m. ET on USA Network). Earlier in the week, Chen earned the second-highest men’s short program score in history (111.71) as part of the team event.

Cochran-Siegle and Ganong are expected to lead the U.S. alpine skiing team in the men’s Super-G Monday live in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

The women’s freestyle skiing big air final will air Monday live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. 2018 Olympian Maggie Voisin is expected to vie for a spot on the podium, while Eileen Gu of China is also expected to be a medal contender.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: A look into the unique journeys of several of the 224 members of Team USA in the Beijing Olympics, including Red Gerard, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, two-time Olympic gold medalist David Wise, and first-time Olympian Winter Vinecki with host Lauren Shehadi.

In The Village: Halfpipe snowboarder Louie Vito, who was a member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team and will compete for Italy in Beijing, joins host and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of 2022 Winter Olympics podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5 (DAY 1)

NBC

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 3000m

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Women’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

Women’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Women’s Short Program

Men’s Free Skate

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final

USA NETWORK

10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Short Track – Mixed Relay Final

Short Track – Women’s 500m Qualifying

Short Track – Men’s 1000m Qualifying

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Biathlon – Mixed Relay

Women’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Biathlon – Mixed Relay

CNBC

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. China

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6 (DAY 2)

NBC

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 5000m

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

Men’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs’ Free Skate

Free Dance

Women’s Free Skate

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing

Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

Moguls Final

Men’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. PT

Men’s Speed Skating – 5000m

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5000m (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. China

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Qualifying

6:30 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Final (LIVE)

8:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Sweden

Men’s Luge – Third & Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Normal Hill Final

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Switzerland

7:30 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom First Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Cross-Country Skiing – Skiathlon

10:45 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

12:30 a.m. – 2:45 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Qualifying (LIVE)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7 (DAY 3)

NBC

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (LIVE)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Big Air Final (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track – 500m Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m

9:30 p.m. – 10:05 p.m. PT

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Short Track – 1000m Final

Women’s Luge – First & Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Short Track – 1000m Quarterfinal & Semifinal & Final (LIVE)

Women’s Short Track – 500m Quarterfinal & Semifinal & Final (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m (LIVE)

Women’s Luge – Second Run (LIVE)

Women’s Luge – First Run

Men’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

Mixed Team Ski Jumping – Normal Hill

12:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals

Women’s Speed Skating – 1500m

Ice Hockey

Women’s Luge – First & Second Runs

Women’s Biathlon – 15km Individual

8:15 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Men’s Figure Skating – Short Program (LIVE)

10:45 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Pregame Show

11:10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:50 a.m.

Snowboard – Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinals

