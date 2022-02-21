February 21, 2022

Beijing Olympics Final Medal Count

Beijing Olympics Final Medal Count

Country
1
Norway
 16 8 13 37
2
Germany
 12 10 5 27
3
China
 9 4 2 15
4
United States
 8 10 7 25
5
Sweden
 8 5 5 18
6
Netherlands
 8 5 4 17
7
Austria
 7 7 4 18
8
Switzerland
 7 2 5 14
9
ROC
 6 12 14 32
10
France
 5 7 2 14
11
Canada
 4 8 14 26
12
Japan
 3 6 9 18
13
Italy
 2 7 8 17
14
South Korea
 2 5 2 9
15
Slovenia
 2 3 2 7
16
Finland
 2 2 4 8
17
New Zealand
 2 1 0 3
18
Australia
 1 2 1 4
19
Great Britain
 1 1 0 2
20
Hungary
 1 0 2 3
21
Belgium
 1 0 1 2
21
Czech Republic
 1 0 1 2
21
Slovakia
 1 0 1 2
24
Belarus
 0 2 0 2
25
Spain
 0 1 0 1
25
Ukraine
 0 1 0 1
27
Estonia
 0 0 1 1
27
Latvia
 0 0 1 1
27
Poland
 0 0 1 1

Courtesy of Google.

