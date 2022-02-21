Sammi Turano 26 mins ago
Beijing Olympics Final Medal Count
|Country
|
1
Norway
|16
|8
|13
|37
|
2
Germany
|12
|10
|5
|27
|
3
China
|9
|4
|2
|15
|
4
United States
|8
|10
|7
|25
|
5
Sweden
|8
|5
|5
|18
|
6
Netherlands
|8
|5
|4
|17
|
7
Austria
|7
|7
|4
|18
|
8
Switzerland
|7
|2
|5
|14
|
9
ROC
|6
|12
|14
|32
|
10
France
|5
|7
|2
|14
|
11
Canada
|4
|8
|14
|26
|
12
Japan
|3
|6
|9
|18
|
13
Italy
|2
|7
|8
|17
|
14
South Korea
|2
|5
|2
|9
|
15
Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|
16
Finland
|2
|2
|4
|8
|
17
New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
18
Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|
19
Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
20
Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|
21
Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
21
Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
21
Slovakia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
24
Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|
25
Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
25
Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
27
Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
27
Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
27
Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
Courtesy of Google.
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
