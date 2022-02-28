February 28, 2022

Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Announces Engagement

Sammi Turano
He’s getting married! Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the Coming Out Colton star told People in a statement on Monday, February 28. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” 

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he continued. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

The couple began dating in 2021, just months after Colton came out on Good Morning America. He then shared his story on Coming Out Colton, which aired on Netflix later that year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
