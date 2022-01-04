January 4, 2022

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights from 1/4/2022

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Brock Davies -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Sammi Turano January 4, 2022
  • Lala claims becoming a mom turned her off blow jobs, or blowies, as she calls them. Way more than I needed to know, but I wonder does this mean BJs for PJs is no more?
  • Stassi sighting! They showed a clip from her at an event during a previous season. I didn’t think they would be allowed to show her since she was fired.
  • I hope Katie and Ariana make Lala a partner in the sandwich shop. She seems to have some good ideas and could add some humor to the situation.
  • James and Schwartz and Brock and Sandoval are now in a new bromance pissing contest? Are they five?
  • Scheana and her mom were probably both right in terms of what helped Summer sleep.
  • Lala and Scheana are both smart to have prenups, especially since they live in California, which is a community state.
  • It is so sweet that James and Raquel are inviting Lisa, Ken and Max to the party, but what about Pandora and Jason? Unless they are sitting with other couples.
  • I agree with Raquel’s sister, it is so obvious that James is not ready or wanting to quit smoking weed.
  • This is….a lot for an engagement party.
  • I know Brock wants a special wedding for Scheana, but Ariana and Tom are right, it would be a dick move to do it during the engagement trip for James and Raquel.
  • Ariana and Katie seem like they have a better head for business than the Toms, just saying.
  • Something About Her sounds like a cute sandwich shop, especially with their unapologetically feminine theme. Maybe they can add iconic pictures of inspiring female figures throughout the place too.
  • The Toms bromance is back on….they complete each other and made it official with a friendship bracelet.
  • Lisa wearing a tiara to the progress party is so iconic.
  • Scheana and Brock fighting over money is a BIG red flag.
  • WHAT the hell is happening with James and Brock? All of a sudden the two of them are in some sort of brawl. Then they cheers-ed each other? WTF is this?

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
