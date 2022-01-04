Read Time:1 Minute, 51 Second
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights from 1/4/2022
- Lala claims becoming a mom turned her off blow jobs, or blowies, as she calls them. Way more than I needed to know, but I wonder does this mean BJs for PJs is no more?
- Stassi sighting! They showed a clip from her at an event during a previous season. I didn’t think they would be allowed to show her since she was fired.
- I hope Katie and Ariana make Lala a partner in the sandwich shop. She seems to have some good ideas and could add some humor to the situation.
- James and Schwartz and Brock and Sandoval are now in a new bromance pissing contest? Are they five?
- Scheana and her mom were probably both right in terms of what helped Summer sleep.
- Lala and Scheana are both smart to have prenups, especially since they live in California, which is a community state.
- It is so sweet that James and Raquel are inviting Lisa, Ken and Max to the party, but what about Pandora and Jason? Unless they are sitting with other couples.
- I agree with Raquel’s sister, it is so obvious that James is not ready or wanting to quit smoking weed.
- This is….a lot for an engagement party.
- I know Brock wants a special wedding for Scheana, but Ariana and Tom are right, it would be a dick move to do it during the engagement trip for James and Raquel.
- Ariana and Katie seem like they have a better head for business than the Toms, just saying.
- Something About Her sounds like a cute sandwich shop, especially with their unapologetically feminine theme. Maybe they can add iconic pictures of inspiring female figures throughout the place too.
- The Toms bromance is back on….they complete each other and made it official with a friendship bracelet.
- Lisa wearing a tiara to the progress party is so iconic.
- Scheana and Brock fighting over money is a BIG red flag.
- WHAT the hell is happening with James and Brock? All of a sudden the two of them are in some sort of brawl. Then they cheers-ed each other? WTF is this?
More next week, stay tuned!
