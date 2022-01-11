Read Time:1 Minute, 38 Second
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 1/11/2022
- Why doesn’t James just uninvite Brock if he is that angry with him?
- Wait, so why is Raquel mad at Scheana and not responding to her texts?
- Lala was being a bit judgy, but she is right, this photoshoot could have been done just as well on an iPhone.
- The fact that Scheana and Brock are already fighting and they haven’t even signed the prenup does not bode well for them, just saying.
- Did Charli refer to Randall as Daddy Randall?
- It was really rude for Ariana to be late to the meeting to Randall. The only way I would understand is if the notary person ran late or something? I have no clue how any of that works, so I have no idea.
- I wonder what will happen to the business deal with Randall, Ariana and Katie now that Lala and Randall are no longer together.
- Brock’s proposal to Scheana was sweet. I like how he included her mom and Summer Moon.
- I know Brock and Scheana want to get married right away, but couldn’t they wait until after the engagement party? They could still keep it quiet.
- Why didn’t Charli leave one suitcase at the curb, bring one up and go back for the other?
- Should I wait for my boyfriend to open this wine? NO! There is a girl after my own heart.
- I know Ariana wanted to help Raquel, but she shouldn’t have had that talk over FaceTime while James was in the other room. Also, why was she doing a Valley Girl impression when asking if they could talk privately?
- That wine tour looks like so much fun….Charli deepthroating the wine down her throat was epic.
- I miss going to paint and sip events….it has been so long since I have done one.
- Sandoval is right, this secret wedding is going to be a disaster.
Season finale next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
Murder Under The Friday Night Lights: The Cheerleader Murder
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2022
ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for An Expensive Glitch and a Goof Off Room