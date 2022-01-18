January 19, 2022

Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/18/2022

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/18/2022

Sammi Turano January 18, 2022
Vanderpump Rules Season Finale Snark and Highlights for 1/18/2022

  • Morpheus? That is the chicest thing you have been called? All righty, then!
  • Finally, Scheana sees that this secret wedding is a BADDDDDDD idea.
  • That being said, she can share the engagement news AFTER the weekend instead of making it about herself and whining that she wants her friends to be happy for her.
  • For a season finale episode, this is boring AF.
  • Charli’s WTF reaction is epic, but Lala’s confessional calling them out for being selfish is even better. She said exactly all we were thinking the entire time.
  • Sandoval has the perfect ‘Scheana, SHUT UP’ look on his face.
  • It is very telling that nobody is at all happy for Brock and Scheana hijacking the party to make it about themselves.
  • I am glad Max and James made up and are friends again.
  • Raquel’s reaction to giving her speech is so relatable. I am glad James was there to give her support.
  • In what universe did Scheana expect Lisa to be on her side? NOBODY would be on her side in this situation. LITERALLY NOBODY.
  • It is a job for Tequila Katie sounds like something a bartender superhero would say.
  • Sandoval, don’t bite the hand that fed you! Sheesh, Lisa is just concerned as to why things are going so slow. She very well might have wanted to offer you help.
  • James going after Brock is seriously the best moment of the season.
  • WTF is wrong with Ariana going after Lala and acting like a 12-year-old mimicking her?
  • Poor Raquel looks so hurt over all this drama…..especially since all of this is unfolding in front of her family.
  • WOW, Brock is really being a prick about this….why can’t he take any responsibility for his actions?

Reunion next week, stay tuned!

