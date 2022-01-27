January 27, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Snark and Highlights

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Snark and Highlights

Sammi Turano January 27, 2022
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 30 Second

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Snark and Highlights

  • Sandoval is STILL being a tool about this partnership debacle.
  • James should never had said anything about Raquel’s nose. It is her life, her body and her business.
  • Lisa buying the foot pics to keep the girls from failing at anything is such a funny, cute thing to do. I just adore her.
  • I find it so hard to believe that Brock had no idea who Scheana was initially. Then she was that girl from that show my sister watches.
  • I agree Brock is handling this situation with his kids and child support very poorly, however, everyone is really piling on to an issue that is none of their business.
  • I take it back…..the way he just spoke to Lala and told her to stay triggered is disgusting.
  • Raquel is SO lucky to have such a good family who looks out for her best interests. I am in no way saying James is a bad person or anything, but he does need to work on his temper.
  • I feel like Lala had good intentions when it came to warning Scheana once she found out the information about Brock, but handled it incredibly poorly. She should have just spoken to her privately or said she heard this info and ask if everything was okay.
  • Sandoval describing the rumors he heard about Randall cheating/being problematic is coming across as if he knows nothing but wants to cause drama.
  • My heart is breaking for Lala right now. Despite how things started with Randall, nobody deserves to be treated this way by the father of their child. I completely understand what it is like to be in her shoes and it hurts like hell.
  • It is amazing how Raquel is crying, Scheana and Ariana are visibly upset but Charli is smirking and laughing? Why would you do that when your friend is hurting?
  • Okay, I like Lisa, but that how you got them is how you lose them comment was so inappropriate. Raquel bringing up the mistress allegations was also not necessary. Regardless of how she got him, right now she doesn’t need to have the past thrown in her face.
  • The way Lisa and Brock are treating Lala right now is disgusting. James is the only one who seems to be in her corner. Andy also seems to be worried about her, which is sweet.
  • Something About Her seems to be a go—without Randall.
  • Brock and Scheana STILL can’t see that their plan to get married during the engagement party was selfish?
  • Why did Katie decide to attack Ariana and accuse her of not thinking engagements or weddings were important?
  • Only The Toms would name a drink after a women’s douching product.
  • I am more upset that James is losing the dog than anything else right now.  I hope Raquel at least lets him visit.
  • Raquel has the cutest dad ever. Can we have him on in some capacity next season?

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/26/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/26/2022

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Game of Privileges Recap
0 0
3 min read

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Game of Privileges Recap

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Season Nine Reunion Snark and Highlights Part 1
0 0
3 min read

Vanderpump Rules Season Nine Reunion Snark and Highlights Part 1

January 25, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Snark and Highlights
0 0
3 min read

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 Snark and Highlights

January 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Amazing Race Recap for 1/26/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/26/2022

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Game of Privileges Recap
0 0
3 min read

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Game of Privileges Recap

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano