January 16, 2022

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/16/2022

Sammi Turano January 16, 2022
  • Jennie is right, the proper way to fight is removing your earrings and putting your hair up.
  • In all honesty, this fight is pretty lame. Just screaming, fighting and bitch-slapping.
  • Heather, there is no alliance, this is Real Housewives not Big Brother. Mary and Meredith are probably not even together.
  • How to the girls go from fighting to hugging?
  • Jennie looks bored, Whitney looks confused, and Heather looks like she is ready for a nap.
  • Heather offers Jen chips…..Jen says she can’t have any because she already had a hot dog. The whole exchange was unintentionally hilarious.
  • The husbands really made this trip nice for the women! These bedrooms are bigger than my first apartment complex.
  • Why is Heather wearing her heels to the POOL? And why does her swimsuit and coverup look like she robbed Malibu Eighties Barbie?
  • Wait, who lost their extensions? And HOW? (I never wore extensions, so I have no idea how they work.)
  • Mary being upset about missing the fight is such a high school mood.
  • This shaman ritual is actually quite interesting. I would check it out if they offered something closer to me.
  • Of course, Mary has to complain about the event, show up late, and somehow make it Whitney’s fault.
  • These women are making way too much over the fact that Mary and Meredith decided to go to Zion later on rather than travel on the bus.
  • Why do they call Mary by her first and last name?
  • I feel bad that this fight is ruining Whitney’s plans for the dinner.
  • Again, Mary is such a mood with focusing on the food and wanting to ignore the drama.
  • Wait, WHAT? Mary can’t say that she considers Whitney a friend due to where she is mentally? I am so confused? Why say anything at all?
  • Are Jen and Meredith fighting over VaginaGate again? SERIOUSLY?
  • Ask her ten boyfriends? WTF kind of comeback was that?

More next week, stay tuned.

 

 

