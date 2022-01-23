Read Time:2 Minute, 16 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark for 1/23/2022
- Van trip from hell, dinner table from horrors, storming in and out….so any other day in Housewives land?
- Go call the FBI, they will tell you! That line made me laugh more than it should have.
- Meredith is being awfully defensive over this….especially for someone who claims she is so innocent.
- Even with all the yelling, I still have no clue what is going on.
- Why is Mary carrying her purse around like she is Sophia Petrillo?
- We have three more days to go….Jen seems like she would rather do anything else on Earth than be in the house with the other women.
- Whitney, Heather and Jen hiding under the blankets with snacks (and a water pitcher) is such a mood.
- Why are they all wearing sunglasses in the house?
- It would be pretty effed up for Meredith to lie about her dad’s memorial. The fact that anyone who is supposedly her friend would believe that she would is even more effed up.
- Mary is really nasty to Jennie. There is really no need for that kind of behavior.
- I wonder what Heather can give the men that is as horrific as this trip.
- This hiking trail looks absolutely gorgeous.
- I guess my lashes flew away…..um, how the hell does that happen? I don’t wear fake lashes, but I am pretty sure that can’t happen.
- This rappelling looks scary AF….and I am pretty sure they did this on The Bachelor every other season.
- I would be crying like Burton Guster if I attempted to do this rappelling thing. I am too much of a baby to even attempt it, but I know if by some miracle I did, I would be crying.
- Why do these women walk in on each other as they use the bathroom? Furthermore, why does the person going potty not lock the door?
- I never heard of a restaurant packing up food when you miss your reservation, but that is nice. That being said, the food looks incredible.
- I don’t know how these ladies have the energy to go clubbing this late. I would just want to go to bed or curl up in my jammies eating cheesecake.
- Is this even a real club or are they just partying in the house? I am so confused. They aren’t even dressed like they are going to the same place.
- All of them waking up together reminds me of when we all crashed during finals week in my friend’s room.
- This morning after breakfast apparently made up for the disaster of day one of the trip?
More next week. Stay tuned.
