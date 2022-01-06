Read Time:1 Minute, 39 Second
The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 1/6/2022
- I love how sweet and real Julia and Martina’s relationship is, they seem to really love each other and care for one another.
- Martina’s reaction to Julia’s comment on Adriana’s boobs was hilarious and something I would have said.
- Guerdy and Russell are total relationship goals. They tease each other, but have that deep love most people wait a lifetime to find.
- I feel so bad for Alexia because she really wants her family to get along with her fiancé.
- Kiki’s daughter is so cute.
- OnlyFans 101 is….special. Feet pics, being sexy, killer captions…
- Larsa, your kid is a teenager and knows what Google is. She can figure out or grasp what OnlyFans is and that it is not moms in bikinis.
- It was creepy that they were filming with a baby in the room and laughed about it.
- My heart breaks for Nicole and her mom….both of them have such strong feelings about Nicole’s dad’s actions and seem to have a hard time moving on.
- The car dealer dude is named Gaston and if he doesn’t have a jingle that goes ‘no one sells cars like Gaston,’ then he missed out on a golden opportunity. That being said, he is gorgeous.
- Adriana’s new vintage car is HOT.
- $30,000 for a wedding band?!?!?! That is more than I make in a year!
- Peter seems like he would rather do anything else than be in a room planning Alexia and Todd’s wedding.
- Wait, let me get this straight….Frankie was in an accident and needs help and Peter is upset that he needs help? Did I hear that correctly? If so, it makes my blood boil.
- Peter was getting Frankie stoned and letting him get beat up? I am so confused.
- That fight confused the hell out of me, but I am glad they were able to hug it out….for now.
More next week, stay tuned.
More Stories
The Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere Recap
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights from 1/4/2022
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tunde123