January 24, 2022

The Real Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek

The Real Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek

The series follows eight celebrities — Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love  as they fully immerse themselves in the ultimate “Dirty Dancing” experience. Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, the stars will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey-and Patrick Swayze-led movie and recreate classic scenes — including the legendary lift that cemented the film’s spot in cinematic history. Throughout the event special, “Dirty Dancing’s” memorable music and unforgettable fashion will transport viewers right back to that magical summer in 1963. The competition will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will make it through and which couple will be “put in a corner.” In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny,” becoming THE REAL DIRTY DANCING champions. After their linear telecasts, all episodes of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING will be available on FOX’s free streaming platform, Tubi.

