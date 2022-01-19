0 0

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/19/2022

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race picks up after nineteen months. The race initially began in February of 2020, but went on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four teams–Anthony and Spencer, Isaiah and Taylor, Caro and Ray and Connie and Sam–were unable to return, so the two eliminated teams (Arun and Natalia and Moe and Michael) have returned.

The race is taking on special precautions due to the pandemic, including using charter planes and having the teams drive themselves places. However, everyone still has the same competitive spirit.

The race begins in St. Gallen, Switzerland. They head to Schwägalp, where they are given a roadblock. One member from each team must rappel across a mountain to get the next clue.

Some of the teams do well and are able to get their next clue fairly quickly (Ryan and Dusty are the first!), but others (especially Sheri and Akbar) end up struggling. However, Sheri does manage to complete it, despite her fears and Akbar saying he should have done it instead.

Detour! The teams have the choice to either put together a belt copying a pattern in the correct order or do a flag routine.

Only Michael and Moe and Natalia and Arun do the belt detour. Everyone else does the flag routine. This causes Michael and Moe to lose their lead because they get lost.

Sheri and Akbar are bringing up the rear, but slowly begin to catch up. One by one, the teams finish the detours and then must head to the Pit Stop at Altstätten. Several of the teams continue to struggle, especially Akbar and Sheri, who seem to be crumbling under the pressure. Moe and Michael and Natalia and Arun have trouble with their task, putting them farther and farther behind. It doesn’t help that Arun and Natalia also get lost post-detour.

Check in order:

Leg Summary

1st place: Ryan & Dusty

2nd place: Kim & Penn

3rd place: Raquel & Cayla

4th place: Lulu & Lala

5th place: Akbar & Sheridan

6th place: Arun & Natalia

Eliminated: Michael & Moe

More next week, stay tuned!

