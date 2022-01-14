Read Time:1 Minute, 46 Second
Snark and Highlights for The Real Housewives of Orange County 1/12/2022
- Max is such an incredible young lady….it is obvious how proud Heather is of her and how much they love each other.
- When Noella said her ex-husband is in Mykonos, I immediately thought she said Mypos, home of Balki Bartokomous.
- I agree, I would want a good lunch after a spa day.
- It is so sad that Dr. Jen’s ex-boyfriend sued her after she got married. Was he that bitter over losing her or just being an ass?
- Emily pulling out that sandwich in the middle of the sauna detox is such a mood.
- So…it is not right to be condescending to someone, but it is okay to trash them and talk about them behind their backs?
- I am really enjoying seeing Shannon bond with her mom and her daughters. Three generations of lovely ladies spending time together is something that so amazing and should be treasured. It is also nice that they could talk to each other about the tough stuff in life without judgment.
- I could have sworn Heather and Noella already resolved their issues over the fake bitch debacle.
- That was….one interesting conversation and a heck of a way for Heather to tell Noella they aren’t friends.
- Noella is right, there is nothing wrong with social friendships, nor is there any reason why she and Heather can’t have that either now or in the future.
- I need that glittery Zach Morris phone in my life.
- Noella’s party outfit is gorgeous. She can pull off any look and I am jealous AF.
- Ryne…like an orange rind.
- Are they comparing chakras to vaginas now? I am so confused.
- The guys seem to have no problem staying far away from the ladies. They don’t even care if they are being rude at this point.
- Noella, you’re probably better off if your invitation got lost in the mail. These trips always end up with nasty showdowns and drama.
- Wow, did Emily just ask Shane to help her pee?
More next week, stay tuned!
