January 15, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Snark and Highlights for The Real Housewives of Orange County 1/12/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Snark and Highlights for The Real Housewives of Orange County 1/12/2022

Sammi Turano January 14, 2022
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 46 Second

Snark and Highlights for The Real Housewives of Orange County 1/12/2022

  • Max is such an incredible young lady….it is obvious how proud Heather is of her and how much they love each other.
  • When Noella said her ex-husband is in Mykonos, I immediately thought she said Mypos, home of Balki Bartokomous.
  • I agree, I would want a good lunch after a spa day.
  • It is so sad that Dr. Jen’s ex-boyfriend sued her after she got married. Was he that bitter over losing her or just being an ass?
  • Emily pulling out that sandwich in the middle of the sauna detox is such a mood.
  • So…it is not right to be condescending to someone, but it is okay to trash them and talk about them behind their backs?
  • I am really enjoying seeing Shannon bond with her mom and her daughters. Three generations of lovely ladies spending time together is something that so amazing and should be treasured. It is also nice that they could talk to each other about the tough stuff in life without judgment.
  • I could have sworn Heather and Noella already resolved their issues over the fake bitch debacle.
  • That was….one interesting conversation and a heck of a way for Heather to tell Noella they aren’t friends.
  • Noella is right, there is nothing wrong with social friendships, nor is there any reason why she and Heather can’t have that either now or in the future.
  • I need that glittery Zach Morris phone in my life.
  • Noella’s party outfit is gorgeous. She can pull off any look and I am jealous AF.
  • Ryne…like an orange rind.
  • Are they comparing chakras to vaginas now? I am so confused.
  • The guys seem to have no problem staying far away from the ladies. They don’t even care if they are being rude at this point.
  • Noella, you’re probably better off if your invitation got lost in the mail. These trips always end up with nasty showdowns and drama.
  • Wow, did Emily just ask Shane to help her pee?

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/12/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Amazing Race Recap for 1/12/2022

January 12, 2022 Sammi Turano
Murder Under The Friday Night Lights: Where's Tom Brown?
0 0
4 min read

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights: Where’s Tom Brown?

January 12, 2022 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 1/11/2022
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 1/11/2022

January 11, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Snark and Highlights for The Real Housewives of Orange County 1/12/2022
0 0
2 min read

Snark and Highlights for The Real Housewives of Orange County 1/12/2022

January 14, 2022 Sammi Turano
NBC to Honor Betty White
0 0
2 min read

NBC to Honor Betty White

January 14, 2022 Sammi Turano
1 0
4 min read

Celebrities are Taking Notice of Memphis Rising Entrepreneur Victor Ivan

January 14, 2022 Jules Lavallee
The Surprise Visit Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

The Surprise Visit Sneak Peek

January 13, 2022 Sammi Turano