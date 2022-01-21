0 0

Singer Meatloaf Dead at 74

Sad news for the music world today. Legendary performer Meatloaf, who is known for hit songs such as I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and appearances in cult classics such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died. He was 74 years old.

An official cause of death was not yet released.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum’s family released the following statement via social media:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.

