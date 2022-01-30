January 30, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Programming alert - DECADES and MeTV air tributes to Howard Hesseman

Programming alert – DECADES and MeTV air tributes to Howard Hesseman

Sammi Turano January 30, 2022
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 24 Second

Programming alert – DECADES and MeTV air tributes to Howard Hesseman

MeTV and DECADES Networks will remember actor Howard Hesseman with special programming tributes. DECADES will begin with a Weekend Binge of tribute episodes of WKRP in Cincinnati beginning on February 5, at 12 pm ET, and continuing through Monday, February 7, ending at 6 am ET. Meanwhile, MeTV will feature special WKRP in Cincinnati episodes featuring Hesseman on Sunday, February 6 at 4 and 4:30 pm ET.

Howard Hessemen was part of the ensemble that made WKRP in Cincinnati a television classic. In addition to WKRP in Cincinnati, Hesseman played Captain Pete Lassard in Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, Sam Royer on One Day at a Time, and schoolteacher Charlie Moore on Head of the Class. 

Hesseman made his first television appearances, working on cop show Dragnet in 1968. He was also part of the Andy Griffith Show and The Bob Newhart Show. In July 1969, he appeared with The Committee in several sketches on The Dick Cavett Show, joined in one sketch by singer Janis Joplin.

He played anti-disco DJ John “Dr. Johnny Fever” Caravella on WKRP in Cincinnati from 1978 to 1982. For his performance, Hesseman was twice nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor (1980, 1981) and the role cemented him as a go-to actor. He also reprised the character in nine episodes of The New WKRP in Cincinnati and directed several episodes of the 1991-93 series revival.

For the complete DECADES Network schedule and where to watch, please visit www.decades.com/schedule/.

For the complete MeTV schedule and where to watch, please visit https://www.metv.com/schedule/

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: Fox Spring Premiere Dates
0 0
6 min read

ICYMI: Fox Spring Premiere Dates

January 29, 2022 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Servant Episode 2 Sneak Peek

January 27, 2022 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Big Brother 3 Cast Announced

January 26, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Programming alert - DECADES and MeTV air tributes to Howard Hesseman
0 0
2 min read

Programming alert – DECADES and MeTV air tributes to Howard Hesseman

January 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer Season Seven Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer Season Seven Sneak Peek

January 30, 2022 Sammi Turano
Mario Lopez to Collaborate with Big Lots
0 0
2 min read

Mario Lopez to Collaborate with Big Lots

January 29, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Fox Spring Premiere Dates
0 0
6 min read

ICYMI: Fox Spring Premiere Dates

January 29, 2022 Sammi Turano