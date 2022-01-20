0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 8 Second

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Killer in the Field Recap

July 6, 2019

Peter Allen recalls how he and his wife Manuela loved going to football games. She was super into it and was known for always having her cowbell. On that fateful night, he remembers watching TV together and that he had fallen asleep on the couch. Manuela had gone to the bedroom to sleep. Sometime during the night, he had heard a noise, but ended up ignoring it and going back to sleep.

The next morning, his daughter asked where Manuela was, and he told her that she was in the bedroom. She had reported that the door was locked, which was very unusual. Upon further inspection, there was blood discovered in the hallway, leading to a gruesome crime scene.

However, Manuela and her car were bothmissing. Investigators begin a search and eventually find a blood-stained white SUV….and Manuela’s body.

What Happened?

The community is grief stricken when they discover that the beloved football fan and teacher was murdered. The Allen family is left confused, traumatized and broken as they wonder who could have wanted to hurt Manuela. Several community and family members share their feelings on the loss as they try to put the pieces together.

It didn’t take long for the rumor mill to begin. At first, people thought it could have been a robbery, but soon people began to suspect Peter. The gossip took place both in person and on the town’s social media page, leading to lots of speculation.

July 7, 2019

The investigation begins and bicycle marks are found at the scene of the crime, making investigators wonder if the murderer escaped using a bike.

Later on, the autopsy showed she had been stabbed several times, had been strangled and was trying to defend herself during the murder. There were no signs of sexual assault or rape. At this point, Peter and two of his kids, Kiara and Darien, were questioned since they were at home and apparently didn’t see or hear anything, save for the noise Peter heard in the middle of the night.

Peter’s answers are a bit confusing, so he is considered a suspect. His family, including his parents, who flew in from Germany, are also questioned about Peter and Manuela’s relationship.

He is eventually cleared as a suspect, as are his children due to evidence and DNA at the crime scene.

Student Involvement?

People soon come out of the woodwork, claiming they saw a man on a bike the morning Manuela’s body was discovered. This lead to investigators getting video surveillance and eventually finding their new suspect….Cory Taylor. He had a bike whose tires matched the treads at the crime scene. However, Cory claimed the bike belonged to Julius Mullins, a high school football player, which gives takes the investigation in a whole new direction.

Julius had dated Peter and Manuela’s daughter Melanie for about a year. Peter didn’t want them together because he suspected he was abusive. When the couple finally broke up, Julius went into a dark place. While he had a motive, Peter thinks that there is no way IF he did it, that he acted alone.

July 16, 2019–And An Arrest

Julius becomes an even bigger suspect when he mentioned they found Manuela’s body before anyone knew and that he began texting Melanie after the murder. DNA results confirm that he was at the scene of the crime. He is brought in for questioning and ends up getting arrested for the murder.

He pled guilty and was sentenced to 55 years for murder, 20 years for burglary and 20 years for the abuse of a corpse.

Peter says he will never move on, despite moving forward.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts