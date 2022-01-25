0 0

Jennie Nguyen Fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is going to be short one housewife next season. Jennie Nguyen, who joined the series this past season, has been fired. Bravo made the announcement on their official Twitter account.

Jennie, who became a fan favorite during her time on the show, recently came under fire for some controversial social media posts that resurfaced. While she issued an apology, Bravo decided to let her go, even though she was set to be a part of season three. There is no word as to if the controversy will be addressed by her former co-stars during season three.

More news will be shared as it becomes available.

