ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for A Pink Cadillac and a Glorious Tribal Dance

The episode opens with Adult Sheldon looking back on different status symbols, including the Mary Kay pink Cadillac Mr. Lundy owns one, thanks to being a Mary Kay dude. He runs into Mary and convinces her to join his team.

Young Sheldon talks to Dr. Linkletter about spring break. Sheldon wants to know what he is doing, but Dr. Linkletter refuses to share. He just tells him to enjoy it.

That afternoon, Missy helps him figure out what spring break is, but Sheldon is not impressed.

At dinner, Mary talks to the family about the Mary Kay proposal. George doesn’t think it is a good idea, but Georgie is intrigued He gives Mary some advice on how to handle things, which only annoys Mary. Missy is excited until she finds out that she won’t get free makeup.

The next day, Sheldon discovers there is a comic book convention, which will feature Star Trek. Nathan is excited as well and they plan to go.

Mr. Lundy gets Mary prepared to become a Mary Kay girl. She is hesitant about spending money at first, but she is finally convinced to do so, much to his delight. He tries to help her prepare, starting with putting on more makeup and helping her find her inner power.

As she puts on more makeup and practices her sales technique, Sheldon comes home, wanting permission to go to comic-con. Mary says no, but Sheldon tries to convince her to let him go. She still says no, but he tries to convince her she can sell makeup there. Mr. Lundy then tells him no.

Sheldon tries convincing Georgie, George, MeeMaw and President Hagemeyer to go to comic-con, while Mary tries selling makeup. He gets nothing but nos, but she is finally gets a sale, much to Mr. Lundy’s delight. He helps her take it to the next level by convincing her to sell it at Bible study and to Missy.

The next day, Sheldon sneaks off to comic-con with his fellow cosplay fans. He runs into Nathan and Mr. Givens, who is shocked to see his former student.

Norman gets into a debate with Mr. Givens about Star Trek vs. Lost in Space….only to get into another Star Trek debate with Sheldon. Adult Sheldon says it was the best spring break he ever had….until he got caught and had to face the wrath of Dad.

Mary hosts her Bible study to sell her makeup….by pointing out that cosmetics are mentioned in the Bible.

The episode ends with Mary having nightmares about selling makeup and Missy getting an infection from borrowing makeup from her friends.

