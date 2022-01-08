Read Time:1 Minute, 31 Second
ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/5/2022
- It’s not a threat, it is a promise seems to be a theme with the Real Housewives.
- A pinky swear? REALLY? Are these women five?
- Shannon looks like she is trying really hard not to laugh during her apology to Terry.
- The food at Shane’s party looks so incredible.
- It is a big cup kind of night is such a MOOD.
- I like Noella, but I don’t see how Jen is all that bad? I can see why Noella wouldn’t like being tagged in a photo, but 1. it wasn’t even a photo of her and 2. it could have been an error. Noella could have just texted her and talked to her about it instead of reporting it to Instagram.
- How is Jen being thirsty? She is promoting her business on her page like ANYONE WITH A BUSINESS WOULD DO!
- I don’t understand the lemon thing either.
- Ew, did Shannon pick up a piece of food with her bare hands and then put it back on the serving plate? First of all, GROSS….secondly, this is a pandemic!
- Heather talking about an event that Shannon is not invited to IN FRONT OF SHANNON is just plain rude.
- I find it hard to believe that these girls never heard of Dean Martin, The Rat Pack or Frank Sinatra.
- My future dream house needs a waterfall.
- Anyone who comes to my house with a suitcase full of cheese is okay in my book.
- I think Noella whispering is her way of trying to calm herself down.
- Divorce papers with flowers? That is CRUEL AF.
- Gina is being a good friend to Noella’s face, but I hope she isn’t going to blab everything to Jen.
More next week, stay tuned.
