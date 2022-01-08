January 8, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/5/2022

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- "Gone Guy" Episode 1603 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/5/2022

Sammi Turano January 8, 2022
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 31 Second

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/5/2022

  • It’s not a threat, it is a promise seems to be a theme with the Real Housewives.
  • A pinky swear? REALLY? Are these women five?
  • Shannon looks like she is trying really hard not to laugh during her apology to Terry.
  • The food at Shane’s party looks so incredible.
  • It is a big cup kind of night is such a MOOD.
  • I like Noella, but I don’t see how Jen is all that bad? I can see why Noella wouldn’t like being tagged in a photo, but 1. it wasn’t even a photo of her and 2. it could have been an error. Noella could have just texted her and talked to her about it instead of reporting it to Instagram.
  • How is Jen being thirsty? She is promoting her business on her page like ANYONE WITH A BUSINESS WOULD DO!
  • I don’t understand the lemon thing either.
  • Ew, did Shannon pick up a piece of food with her bare hands and then put it back on the serving plate? First of all, GROSS….secondly, this is a pandemic!
  • Heather talking about an event that Shannon is not invited to IN FRONT OF SHANNON is just plain rude.
  • I find it hard to believe that these girls never heard of Dean Martin, The Rat Pack or Frank Sinatra.
  • My future dream house needs a waterfall.
  • Anyone who comes to my house with a suitcase full of cheese is okay in my book.
  • I think Noella whispering is her way of trying to calm herself down.
  • Divorce papers with flowers? That is CRUEL AF.
  • Gina is being a good friend to Noella’s face, but I hope she isn’t going to blab everything to Jen.

More next week, stay tuned.

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 1/6/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 1/6/2022

January 6, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere Recap
0 0
3 min read

The Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere Recap

January 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights from 1/4/2022
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights from 1/4/2022

January 4, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/5/2022
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 1/5/2022

January 8, 2022 Sammi Turano
Decades and Movies Television Networks to Honor Sidney Poitier
0 0
2 min read

Decades and Movies Television Networks to Honor Sidney Poitier

January 7, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 1/6/2022
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Miami Snark and Highlights for 1/6/2022

January 6, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere Recap
0 0
3 min read

The Amazing Race 33 Season Premiere Recap

January 5, 2022 Sammi Turano