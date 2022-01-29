0 0

Read Time: 6 Minute, 46 Second

ICYMI: Fox Spring Premiere Dates

FOX is announcing premiere dates for THE MASKED SINGER ( March 9 ), DOMINO MASTERS ( March 9 ), MASTERCHEF JUNIOR ( March 17 ) and NAME THAT TUNE ( March 29 ), as well as for the spring return of hit drama 9-1-1 ( March 21 ). Additionally, ANIMATION DOMINATION returns with all-new episodes Feb. 27 .

Featuring all-new secret celebrities, TV’s #1 unscripted show, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its seventh season Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel and many, many more! THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Moira Ross, Craig Plestis, and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. Ross serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Following the return of THE MASKED SINGER, all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS ( 9:00-10:00 PM ET /PT) debuts. Hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”), the series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams will compete against each other in ambitious domino building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running. Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside a panel of judges — including actress and New York Times best-selling math book author Danica McKellar; NFL Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, arts enthusiast and gallery owner Vernon Davis; and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price — will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce incredible challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck (FOX Sports Lead NFL & MLB Announcer). The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of DOMINO MASTERS. DOMINO MASTERS is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gail Berman, Danny Schrader and Hend Baghdady serve as executive producers.

Hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns Thursday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Entering its eighth season, the series gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges. The hit cooking competition series features world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert, author and new judge Daphne Oz. This season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode until one talented kid is named America’s newest MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR trophy and $100,000 grand prize. MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Georgie Hurford-Jones serve as executive producers.

Fall’s #1 drama series on television, 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, returns for its spring premiere with all-new rescues beginning Monday, March 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by all-new episodes of 9-1-1: LONE STAR, for a night of saving lives. In the fall finale of 9-1-1, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was at a crossroads and his future with the 118 was unclear. When the series returns this spring, Athena (Bassett) , Bobby (Krause) and the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Oliver Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision and the 118 welcome two new members to the team. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

Hosted by Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, with Grammy Award winner Randy Jackson serving as band leader, Season Two of the beloved musical game show NAME THAT TUNE premieres Tuesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Created by Harry Salter, the one-hour game show tests contestants’ music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan will serve as executive producer and Shane Byrne will serve as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein are also executive producers.

As previously announced, new single-cam docu-com WELCOME TO FLATCH premieres on Thursday, March 17 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed and executive-produced by DGA Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”), who also wrote two episodes. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. The series stars newcomer Holmes, Sam Straley (“The Kids Are Alright”), Seann William Scott (“Lethal Weapon,” “American Pie” franchise), Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), Taylor Ortega (“Succession”) and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville. WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

FOX SPRING 2022 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

Wednesday, March 9:

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM DOMINO MASTERS (Series Premiere)

Thursday, March 17 :

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM CALL ME KAT

9:30-10:00 PM WELCOME TO FLATCH (Series Premiere)

Monday, March 21

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Spring Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, March 29:

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM NAME THAT TUNE (Season Premiere)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts