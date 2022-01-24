January 24, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Home Team Sneak Peek

Home Team (L-R) Jacob Perez as Marcos, Taylor Lautner as Troy Lambert, Christopher Farrar as Jason, Kevin James as Sean Payton, Gary Valentine as Mitch Bizone, Manny Magnus as Harlan, Tait Blum as Connor. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix

Home Team Sneak Peek

 Sammi Turano January 24, 2022
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:3 Second

Home Team Sneak Peek

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

The Real Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek

January 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Dirty Dancing Cast Announced
0 0
5 min read

The Real Dirty Dancing Cast Announced

January 19, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Surprise Visit Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

The Surprise Visit Sneak Peek

January 13, 2022 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Home Team Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Home Team Sneak Peek

January 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

The Real Dirty Dancing Sneak Peek

January 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
CBS Announces First Round of Show Renewals
0 0
3 min read

CBS Announces First Round of Show Renewals

January 24, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark for 1/23/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark for 1/23/2022

January 23, 2022 Sammi Turano