Decades and Movies Television Networks to Honor Sidney Poitier

DECADES to air The Dick Cavett Show with guest Mr. Poitier on Monday, January 10 at 9pm ET.

MOVIES! to present Mr. Poitier’s acclaimed work throughout the month of February, including a special Icon-A-Thon marathon.

DECADES Network remembers renowned actor and director Sidney Poitier with an episode of The Dick Cavett Show on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9pm ET. In this rare interview from 1972, Poitier discusses his directorial debut Buck and the Preacher and is joined by co-star and friend Harry Belafonte.

MOVIES! Network, the definitive classic movie broadcast network, will present Mr. Poitier’s first credited screen role, No Way Out, on Monday, February 7. The network will also air a special Icon-A-Thon presentation of three of Mr. Poitier’s films on Monday, February 28: No Way Out, Edge of the City and Blackboard Jungle.

Recognized as one of the finest performers in American history and a trailblazer who broke down barriers for Black actors, Mr. Poitier’s groundbreaking career spanned decades and shattered stereotypes. He made history as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor and he became a major box office draw. Poitier, who rejected film roles based on offensive racial stereotypes, earned acclaim for portraying dignified, keenly intelligent men in 1960s landmarks such as Lilies of the Field, A Patch of Blue, To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Sidney Poitier died today at the age of 94.

DECADES – Monday, January 10, 2022

9pm-10pm ET – The Dick Cavett Show

In a one-hour episode of The Dick Cavett Show that originally aired May 1, 1972, Sidney Poitier discusses his directorial debut Buck and the Preacher, and is joined by his good friend Harry Belafonte to discuss their early days together in show business.

MOVIES! – Monday, February 7, 2022

1:00pm ET – No Way Out

MOVIES! – Monday, February 28, 2022

“Sidney Poitier Icon-A-Thon”

1:30pm ET – No Way Out

3:50pm ET – Edge of the City

5:45pm ET – Blackboard Jungle

For the complete DECADES Network schedule, please visit www.decades.com/schedule/.

For the complete MOVIES! schedule, please visit https://moviestvnetwork.com/ schedule/.

