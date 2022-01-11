January 11, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Death on the Nile Preview

Death on the Nile Preview

Sammi Turano January 11, 2022
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 3 Second

Death on the Nile Preview

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, “Death on the Nile” is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Kenneth Branagh, back as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, is joined by Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar® nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. “Death on the Nile,” which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit “Murder on the Orient Express,” is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer and Release Date Announced
0 0
1 min read

Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer and Release Date Announced

January 5, 2022 Sammi Turano
Old Strangers Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Old Strangers Sneak Peek

January 3, 2022 Sammi Turano
Movie of the Year: Psych 3 This is Gus
0 0
2 min read

Movie of the Year: Psych 3 This is Gus

December 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Death on the Nile Preview
0 0
2 min read

Death on the Nile Preview

January 11, 2022 Sammi Turano
Murder Under The Friday Night Lights: The Cheerleader Murder
0 0
4 min read

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights: The Cheerleader Murder

January 10, 2022 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2022
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 1/9/2022

January 9, 2022 Sammi Turano
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
0 0
2 min read

Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65

January 9, 2022 Sammi Turano