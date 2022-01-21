0 0

Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68

Sad news for the world of comedy today. Emmy award winning comedian Louie Anderson has passed away. He was 68 years old.

His publicist Glen Schwartz confirmed his death, saying that the Life With Louie alum entered the hospital this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Louie’s career began in the 1980s, when he won a comedy contest. He went on to do his own stand-up acts, as well as appear in several television shows and movies, including the Coming to America franchise, Young Sheldon, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Grace Under Fire. He also hosted Family Feud from 1999-2002.

He is survived by his sisters Lisa and Shanna. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

