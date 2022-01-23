0 0
Read Time:6 Second
Celebrity Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
Celebrities are Taking Notice of Memphis Rising Entrepreneur Victor Ivan
Shimmer: Meet Rob Ciano
Woman of the Year: Roo Powell