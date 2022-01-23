January 23, 2022

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy

Celebrity Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy

Sammi Turano January 23, 2022
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:6 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

1 0
4 min read

Celebrities are Taking Notice of Memphis Rising Entrepreneur Victor Ivan

January 14, 2022 Jules Lavallee
Shimmer: Meet Rob Ciano
0 0
1 min read

Shimmer: Meet Rob Ciano

January 11, 2022 Sammi Turano
Woman of the Year: Roo Powell
0 0
2 min read

Woman of the Year: Roo Powell

December 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Celebrity Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Carolyn Hennesy

January 23, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me a Sporty Giant
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me a Sporty Giant

January 22, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Louisville, Bubbaroo and Sully
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Louisville, Bubbaroo and Sully

January 22, 2022 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Cats in a Bathtub
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Cats in a Bathtub

January 21, 2022 Sammi Turano