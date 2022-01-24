0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 2 Second

CBS Announces First Round of Show Renewals

CBS announced today that it has renewed television’s #1 new hit comedy GHOSTS and its popular Monday night block of THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, television’s #3 and #4 comedies, respectively, for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The CBS Original series join #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON, which was previously renewed for three additional years, beginning with the 2021-2022 broadcast season. All told, television’s top four comedies are on CBS and returning for the 2022-2023 season.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting GHOSTS for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

“And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl continued.

Since GHOSTS premiered Thursday, Oct. 7, it’s the fastest-growing new show, averaging 8.06 million viewers, more viewers than any comedy on competitive networks, and improving the Thursday 9:00 PM time period +15% versus “Mom” during the same weeks. Based on most current data available, the Jan. 13 episode of GHOSTS posted its series’ best 7-day audience, adding +2.75 million viewers (9.23m from 6.48m). It’s also the #2 comedy overall behind YOUNG SHELDON (9.14 million), and season to date, GHOSTS is the #1 comedy series on Paramount+.

On a highly competitive Monday night, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, currently in its fourth season, is television’s #3 most-watched comedy, reaching 6.64 million viewers. BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, in its third season, is the #4 most-watched comedy with an audience of 6.60 million. The programs anchor CBS’ return to #1 on Mondays and are the Network’s top two comedies among African American viewers.

Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format “Ghosts.” GHOSTS airs Thursdays (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT).

THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Executive producers are Meg DeLoatch, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. The series is produced by CBS Studios. THE NEIGHBORHOOD airs Mondays (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT).

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi and Anthony Okungbowa. The executive producers are Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins. Gina Yashere is co-executive producer and writer. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. BOB ♥ ABISHOLA airs Mondays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts