0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 3 Second

BUZZR to Honor Betty White on Her Birthday Weekend

In memory of the legendary Betty White aka ‘The First Lady of Game Shows,’ BUZZR will honor her incredible life with an extra-special two-day line-up of Betty-filled content.

To pay tribute to what would have been Betty’s 100th birthday weekend, BUZZR will be hosting an all-day Password-themed marathon on Sunday, January 16th starting at 10:30a EST – featuring Password, Password Plus (alongside husband Allen Ludden), and Super Password! Tune-in to see several special highlights, including Betty’s first time on Password Plus and two retro past Betty birthday celebrations.

And in honor of Betty’s 100th birthday on Monday, January 17th, the network will be airing all-new-to-BUZZR Betty episodes all day long from 8:00a EST – 2:00a EST. Take a chronological look at Betty’s game show highlights from Whew!, To Tell The Truth, Trivia Trap and much more.

Betty loved animals and we love Betty, so in addition to this this weekend’s special programming tribute, BUZZR in conjunction with Fremantle, will be making a donation to a cause important to her: the American Humane Society. Please join the #BettyWhiteChallenge by making a donation to this organization or your local animal shelter.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts