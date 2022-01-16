0 0
Read Time:16 Second
America’s Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget
The show not only honored the late actor, but also encouraged fans to make a donation to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. The Full House alum’s sister died from the rare autoimmune disease, which led to him becoming an advocate for the disease.
RIP.
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead at 65
Golden Girls Star Betty White Dead at 99
ICYMI: TomTom Takeover Event