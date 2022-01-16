January 16, 2022

America's Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget

 Sammi Turano January 16, 2022
America’s Funniest Home Videos Honors Bob Saget

The show not only honored the late actor, but also encouraged fans to make a donation to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. The Full House alum’s sister died from the rare autoimmune disease, which led to him becoming an advocate for the disease.

RIP.

 

