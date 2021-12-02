December 2, 2021

Women of the Movement Sneak Peek

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - ABC's "Women of the Movement" stars Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Tonya Pinkins as Alma Carthan, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, and Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley.. (ABC/Matthew Sayles)

Sammi Turano December 2, 2021
“Women of the Movement” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Sammi Turano

